Headteacher ‘extremely proud’ after school receives games mark award

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2022
Headteacher at Lantern Community Primary School Sioux Cooke is "extremely proud" of her pupils for achieving the School Games Bronze Mark Award. - Credit: Lantern Community Primary School

The headteacher of a primary school in Ely says she is “extremely proud” after it received a prestigious sporting award. 

Lantern Community Primary School in Nene Road has achieved the School Games Bronze Mark Award for their commitment to physical and sporting activities. 

Launched in 2012, the award is a government-led scheme to reward and recognise the school’s engagement in the school games against a national benchmark and to mark keeping young people active. 

On receiving the award, headteacher Sioux Cooke said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our events possible.” 

To attain the award, the school had to fulfil a criteria in the areas linked to the five school games outcomes. 

This was achieved by demonstrating a range of physical activity and sporting achievements during the 2021/22 academic year. 

“The award is a true testament of the school’s strong ethos and commitment of our staff to providing school sporting activities that educate our young people,” said Sioux. 

Ely News

