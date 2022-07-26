News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
King’s Ely’s midsummer leavers’ ball ‘a tremendous event’

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:00 PM July 26, 2022
King's Ely's Year 13's ended their journey at the school by attending their leavers' ball on July 7.

Sixth formers at King’s Ely ended their journey at the school earlier this month (July) by partying away at their leavers’ ball. 

Held on July 7 from 7pm until 11:30pm, this year’s ball had a midsummer theme. 

After stepping inside, students were able to enjoy drinks, canapes and entertainment on the old palace garden terrace, followed by a two-course dinner and dancing in the Hayward Theatre later on into the evening. 

Head of King’s Ely Senior, Johnathan Shaw, said: “It was a delight to celebrate with pupils and parents at the sixth form leavers’ midsummer ball. 

“It was a reminder of how long many parents have been loyal supporters of the school. Over 20 years for some. 

“It was a tremendous event, with a real sense of community between parents, pupils and staff; a fitting way to mark the end of their journey at King’s Ely.” 

He added: “My advice to pupils is to always stay in touch with the school and, above all, stay in touch with each other.” 

