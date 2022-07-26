Gallery

King's Ely's Year 13's ended their journey at the school by attending their leavers' ball on July 7. - Credit: This is Photography

Sixth formers at King’s Ely ended their journey at the school earlier this month (July) by partying away at their leavers’ ball.

Held on July 7 from 7pm until 11:30pm, this year’s ball had a midsummer theme.

After stepping inside, students were able to enjoy drinks, canapes and entertainment on the old palace garden terrace, followed by a two-course dinner and dancing in the Hayward Theatre later on into the evening.

Head of King’s Ely Senior, Johnathan Shaw, said: “It was a delight to celebrate with pupils and parents at the sixth form leavers’ midsummer ball.

“It was a reminder of how long many parents have been loyal supporters of the school. Over 20 years for some.

“It was a tremendous event, with a real sense of community between parents, pupils and staff; a fitting way to mark the end of their journey at King’s Ely.”

He added: “My advice to pupils is to always stay in touch with the school and, above all, stay in touch with each other.”

