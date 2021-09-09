News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

Refreshed and ready - new term, new challenges for King's Ely

John Elworthy

Published: 12:25 PM September 9, 2021    Updated: 12:34 PM September 9, 2021
King's Ely - new term, fresh challenges.

King's Ely - new term, fresh challenges. - Credit: King's Ely

A fresh academic year is under way at King’s Ely and students came together for a special service inside Ely Cathedral.  

King's Ely - heading to the cathedral for new term service

King's Ely - heading to the cathedral for new term service - Credit: King's Ely

Covid precautions were, of course, in place as pupils and staff from Years 4-13 took part.

King's Ely heads and deputies

School heads and deputies at King's Ely. Eleanor MacGillivray and Ted Pepper received their gowns and were formally installed as heads of school. Amelia Shaw and Camilla Robson were installed as deputy heads of school. - Credit: King's Ely

 

Eleanor MacGillivray and Ted Pepper received their gowns and were formally installed as heads of school.  

Amelia Shaw and Camilla Robson were installed as deputy heads of school. 

King's Ely start of term

King's Ely start of term - Credit: King's Ely

King's Ely start of term

King's Ely start of term - Credit: King's Ely



King's Ely first day back

King's Ely first day back - Credit: King's Ely

School prefects and heads of houses at both King’s Ely Junior and King’s Ely Senior were also formally appointed. 

Elsewhere King’s has revived its enthusiasm for sport and the years 10-13 girls' hockey team have been reliving their tour to Derbyshire.  

“A weekend packed with matches, training, teambuilding and laughter,” said a King’s Ely spokesperson

King's Ely hockey tour

King's Ely hockey tour - Credit: King's Ely

King's Ely hockey tour

King's Ely hockey tour - Credit: King's Ely



King's Ely hockey tour

King's Ely hockey tour - Credit: King's Ely

King’s Ely is also preparing for open events in September and October to showcase their curriculum.  


King's Ely new term cathedral service

King's Ely new term cathedral service - Credit: King's Ely

“King’s Ely’s reputation certainly precedes itself but you don’t really get a true feeling for the depth of those recommendations until you have experienced the school’s community for yourself,” said one parent.  

King's Ely first drama rehearsal

King's Ely first drama rehearsal - Credit: King's Ely

Open event details can be found on the school website or by phoning the admissions team on 01353 60707. 

King's Ely
Ely News

