Gallery
Refreshed and ready - new term, new challenges for King's Ely
- Credit: King's Ely
A fresh academic year is under way at King’s Ely and students came together for a special service inside Ely Cathedral.
Covid precautions were, of course, in place as pupils and staff from Years 4-13 took part.
Eleanor MacGillivray and Ted Pepper received their gowns and were formally installed as heads of school.
Amelia Shaw and Camilla Robson were installed as deputy heads of school.
School prefects and heads of houses at both King’s Ely Junior and King’s Ely Senior were also formally appointed.
Elsewhere King’s has revived its enthusiasm for sport and the years 10-13 girls' hockey team have been reliving their tour to Derbyshire.
“A weekend packed with matches, training, teambuilding and laughter,” said a King’s Ely spokesperson
King’s Ely is also preparing for open events in September and October to showcase their curriculum.
“King’s Ely’s reputation certainly precedes itself but you don’t really get a true feeling for the depth of those recommendations until you have experienced the school’s community for yourself,” said one parent.
Open event details can be found on the school website or by phoning the admissions team on 01353 60707.