Gallery
Joy all round for King's Ely students on results day
- Credit: King's Ely
Students at King’s Ely have described their happiness in taking the next step after receiving top GCSE results.
Three students, Ayala Gate, Freddie Hills and Daniel Millard, achieved grade nines, the highest grade, in all of their subjects.
Meanwhile, eight students achieved at least 10 grades eight to nine – they were Ben Collier, Alice Wallace, Joseph Coppin, Ben Kittoe, Connor Marshall, Isabel Mitchell, Jonathan Iles and Alice O’Callaghan.
Ben, who achieved 10 grade nines and one grade eight and will study chemistry, biology and further mathematics at the school’s sixth form.
“It’s been a tough couple of years, but these grades make all the hard work, and the ups and downs feel worthwhile,” he said.
“Our teachers all went to such great efforts that it didn’t feel too dissimilar to being in the classroom with them.”
Alice, who will also attend King’s Ely sixth form, achieved grade nines in nine subjects and two grade eights and will study English literature, history and religious studies at A Level.
“I was pressing the refresh button on my laptop constantly from 8.30am onwards and was so chuffed when I finally saw my results,” she said.
“I have such a good relationship with my teachers and I’m excited for sixth form now.”
Joseph Coppin is another to impress having achieved eight grade nines and three grade eights.
He will study computer science, physics, mathematics and further mathematics at A Level in a bid to pursue a career in computing or engineering.
Joseph said: “I feel my grades are the result of a lot of hard work and effort from me, and good teaching and guidance from everyone at King’s.”
Overall, 94 per cent of this year’ GCSE results at King’s Ely were between grades nine to five, 65pc were grades nine to seven and 39pc were grades nine to eight.
Principal John Attwater praised the students’ progress amid a disrupted year.
“This year’s system of teacher-assessed grades has demanded real maturity, flexibility and resilience from our students and exceptional dedication and hard work from teachers,” he said.
“Our students have accepted this rigorous process with good grace and enthusiasm to do their best.
“It has been great to see their confidence that their teachers know them as individuals so that their grades are the right ones for them.”
Twenty-nine students of more than 12 different nationalities studying on the one-year IGCSE programme received their results.
Standout successes include Yi Du who achieved grades nine to eight in all her subjects and Piao Piao Li, who achieved grades nine to seven in eight subjects.
Ziyuan Zheng achieved grades nine to seven in all six of his subjects.