King’s Ely’s music department is celebrating an outstanding set of Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exam results – including one student who has achieved the highest mark in school history. From Left: Sophie Hillier, Lauren Booth and Liz Hargest. - Credit: King's Ely

An aspiring flautist from Ely achieved the highest exam mark in King's Ely's history.

Lauren Booth, a Year 10 student at King’s Ely, achieved a 49/50 distinction in her Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) diploma exam on the flute.

This is the highest mark ever achieved by a student at King's and, according to Neil Porter-Thaw, the school’s director of music, it is a mark very rarely achieved.

Sophie Hillier, also a Year 10 student, achieved 47/50 distinction in her flute exam– again, an exceptional mark.

Both Lauren and Sophie have been playing the flute since taking advantage of taster sessions in Year two.

Their flute teacher, Liz Hargest, is understandably proud of their results.

“I have taught Lauren and Sophie from the ages of six and eight, and have inspired them to acquire the same love and passion for flute performance.

“I am extremely happy for them and proud of all they have achieved,” added Liz.