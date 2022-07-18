News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

Athlete, Oliver, achieves first place at national prep schools’ championships

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM July 18, 2022
King's Ely student Oliver Loveday (pictured) achieved first place and a new personal best

King's Ely student Oliver Loveday (pictured) achieved first place and a new personal best at the national prep schools' championships on July 4. - Credit: King's Ely

An athlete at King’s Ely sprinted his way to victory at an athletics championship, achieving first place and a new personal best. 

Oliver Loveday, who is in Year eight at King’s Ely Junior, joined top athletes from prep schools across the UK to compete in the national preparatory school’s athletics championships at The Pingles Stadium in Nuneaton on July 4. 

Oliver, who is moving up to King's Ely Senior in September, ran in the under 14 boys’ 800m race. He came first, crossing the finish line in a ‘superb’ two minutes and nine seconds – a new personal best for him. 

A spokesperson at King’s Ely said: “Oliver qualified for the championships after winning the same category at the regional heats in Bedfordshire, where he also broke the competition by two seconds. 

“King’s Ely athletes are offered the chance to compete locally, regionally and nationally. They enjoy their sport and achieve an impressive level of success.” 

