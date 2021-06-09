Published: 12:20 PM June 9, 2021

Jake Allcock has been appointed Assistant Headteacher of the Lower School for The Cavendish School, which will open this autumn. - Credit: The Cavendish School

An internationally-recognised school that will open this autumn for students with autism has appointed an assistant headteacher.

The Cavendish School is being built at the existing Impington Village College campus near Cambridge and will be the world’s first International Baccalaureate specialist autism school.

It will also be Cambridgeshire’s first state maintained special free school for young people with autism.

Jake Allcock, who has worked in special needs education for the last six years, has been named the school’s assistant headteacher for the lower school.

He has previously worked at Highfield Ely Academy, where he was the Department Lead for Early Years and Primary.

In his role at The Cavendish School, he will be responsible for Years 3-8 and instrumental in the development of the International Baccalaureate primary curriculum and assessments.

Mr Allcock said he “can’t wait to get started and for the school to open later this year”.

He said: “Having a positive impact on the lives of autistic students is a real passion of mine.

“The opportunity to make a difference and fill a true need, while working alongside experts in the senior leadership team, is something I am looking forward to.”

Stephanie Smith, the school’s Deputy Headteacher, said: “...everyone within the school community will be able benefit and learn from [Jake’s] experiences of working in special needs education.

“I greatly look forward to working with him.”

Architectural drawing of The Cavendish School, which will offer specialist education for students with autism. - Credit: The Cavendish School

The school will be co-located at Impington Village College and Impington International College.

It “aspires to build an inspirational culture where students can enjoy learning, achieve their potential and develop the skills they will need to thrive as independent adults”.

Initially the school will accommodate 40 students in Years 3-7 and will then grow, year-on-year to a maximum capacity of 80 students aged between seven and 19 years. This is the equivalent of Years 3 and 13.

Building work started on the school began in January.

The layout and design of the school’s buildings have been developed to meet the needs of students, be conducive to learning and sensitive to the social and emotional demands of the youngsters attending.

There will also be calm sensory breakout rooms as well as a horticultural room for the students.