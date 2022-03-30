Headteacher at Isleham Church of England Primary School, Mrs Sarah Skillern (top) with some of the children from the school after receiving a 'good' rating from Ofsted. - Credit: Isleham Church of England Primary School

A primary school in Isleham has retained its ‘good’ rating following a recent inspection from Ofsted.

Isleham Church of England Primary School – which has 207 children aged four to 11 at the setting – was rated good in all areas following the inspection on January 12-13.

The inspector’s report states that leaders and staff “share a determination to provide an ambitious curriculum for pupils” and that “staff are knowledgeable about how to teach and deliver the planned curriculum well.”

It added that "there is a collegiate spirit among staff, and leaders have invested in high-quality professional development for all pupils.

“Teachers engage pupils’ interests by presenting learning in different and interesting ways, helping them to remember their learning."

Speaking of the report, headteacher at Isleham Church of England Primary School, Sarah Skillern, said: “We are delighted that the Ofsted inspection team recognised all of the wonderful things happening at the school in their recent inspection, and all the great children and staff here too.”

The report added that “pupils enjoy attending this happy and welcoming school, saying ‘everyone makes friends easily here’ and are confident and get on well together.

“Children work hard in lessons and enjoy their learning because the teachers make it fun.

“They listen to what adults tell them and take pride in their work.”

The report also said that "pupils have every opportunity to live the school motto ‘let your light shine’.”

When hearing parents’ views on the primary school, the report said “parents are happy. One parent, echoing the views of others, simply said ‘just an amazing school’.”

The report also stated that the governors “know the school well” and are “not afraid to hold leaders to account”.

Arrangements for safeguarding at the primary school were also reported as “effective” and that “pupils understand how to maintain respectful relationships with one another” and are “taught how to keep themselves safe, including when online.”

Sarah added: “We are so proud of everyone in our school, and pleased that the broad curriculum and wider support the staff have continued to offer the children and develop throughout the pandemic has been recognised.”