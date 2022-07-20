Isle of Ely Primary School's first ever set of Year six SATS results have exceeded the national average. - Credit: Isle of Ely Primary School

A primary school in Ely is marking its first ever set of Year six SATS results after exceeding the national average in all areas.

This year is the first year Isle of Ely Primary School’s national assessments have been taken since the school opened in 2014 as assessments were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Year six’s also experienced disruption to their learning in years four and five due.

Headteacher at the school, Bryony Surtees, said: “I am delighted and proud of our children who outshone others nationally.

"The school has been on a journey since 2020 and the hard work and dedication of all the staff and fantastic children, together with our strong community ethos has ensured that the children here are thriving in every year group!"

She added: "We have an ambitious curriculum which continually inspires and interests the children, and whilst we are celebrating, we are not resting on our laurels as we seek to build on our achievements in the future’.