The students pictured were up for vote to become one of Impington Village College's student leadership team executives. Pictured is Rose S, Zante W, Nancy U, Natalia A, Marina B, Syed Raiyan A, Imogen E, and Leva A. - Credit: Impington Village College

Over 700 pupils at Impington Village College took part in the first in-person student election to be held for more than two years this month.

On June 13, students in years seven to 10 cast their votes for next year’s student leadership team executives.

During the coming academic year, the executives will be in charge of leading the other members of the iSLT across three key projects including curriculum, environment and wellbeing.

Assistant principal at the college, Chris Gee, said: “It’s been wonderful for the students to be able to take part in elections like this and to experience the rigour of the democratic process.”

The students up for vote involved themselves in a series of hustings and canvassing events to secure votes from their peers.

The winners of the election, Marina, Raiyan, Rose and Zante, will take up their new roles in September.

Chris added: “The passion, hard work and dedication of the students involved has been inspiring and I’m excited to see how they help us continue to deliver exceptional student experiences at the college.”