News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

School holds first in-person student leadership election in over two years

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM June 21, 2022
The students pictured were up for vote to become one of Impington Village College's student leadership team executives

The students pictured were up for vote to become one of Impington Village College's student leadership team executives. Pictured is Rose S, Zante W, Nancy U, Natalia A, Marina B, Syed Raiyan A, Imogen E, and Leva A. - Credit: Impington Village College

Over 700 pupils at Impington Village College took part in the first in-person student election to be held for more than two years this month.

On June 13, students in years seven to 10 cast their votes for next year’s student leadership team executives. 

During the coming academic year, the executives will be in charge of leading the other members of the iSLT across three key projects including curriculum, environment and wellbeing. 

Assistant principal at the college, Chris Gee, said: “It’s been wonderful for the students to be able to take part in elections like this and to experience the rigour of the democratic process.” 

The students up for vote involved themselves in a series of hustings and canvassing events to secure votes from their peers. 

The winners of the election, Marina, Raiyan, Rose and Zante, will take up their new roles in September. 

Chris added: “The passion, hard work and dedication of the students involved has been inspiring and I’m excited to see how they help us continue to deliver exceptional student experiences at the college.” 

Education News
Ely News

Don't Miss

ECDC apologies for missed bin collections

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council apology over missed bin collections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A sign for Newmarket and Cambridge on the A1303 near Stow-cum-Quay

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Andy Maul to move case to football club

Food and Drink

Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon