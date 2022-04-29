Gallery
College students ‘turing’ the world thanks to £1m funding
Students at Impington Village College and its sixth form have been ‘turing’ the world after receiving £1m of funding from the Turing Scheme.
The UK Government set up the Turing Scheme to provide schools with funding for students to experience life-changing opportunities abroad.
In March, more than 40 Year Seven and Year 12 students from the college flew to India, touring Delhi and Jodphur, and visiting Osian for a camel ride.
As part of the trip to Jodphur, students visited a partner school there to help with a project for SKSN - a residential school for the physically challenged.
Students attended school lessons and raised money for much-needed equipment.
A parent of a Year Seven student who attended the India trip said: “The trip to India provided our son with a better understanding of the world and a greater appreciation of the diverse societies that it contains.
“The trip surpassed our expectations, and his eagerness to share all that he has learnt is a testament to the quality of preparation, planning and execution of the visit.”
The college’s second trip was to Italy in early April for Maths, Arts and Latin/Classics students in Years Nine and 10.
Students spent three days learning with Italian students at a school in Rome and one further day was spent sightseeing there, visiting the Colosseum, Villa Borghese and the Sistine Chapel.
The Latin/Classics students were offered a separate excursion to Pompeii.
The college’s principal, Victoria Hearn, said: “For some of our students, this was their first experience of travelling abroad and they were thrilled to have the opportunity to experience a new culture first-hand.
“At Impington, our students take the International Baccalaureate, and so there is a great emphasis on international-mindedness.”
Victoria added: “The opportunities that the Turing Scheme has offered to our students is incredibly valuable to their learning, as well as helping to develop them into more well-rounded, respectful individuals.”
Students are currently visiting Zaragoza in Spain (April 23-30) and, after that, the next trip will be to Le Puy en Valley in France during May 8-15.
Several more international excursions are planned over the summer term.