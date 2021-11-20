Impington International College students (pictured) and those from the village college will have the chance to go on trips abroad as part of the Turing Scheme. - Credit: Impington Village College/Impington International College

A school has been awarded over £1m in a bid to give pupils life-changing opportunities abroad as part of a government programme.

Impington Village College and its sixth form, Impington International College, received the funding by the Turing Scheme for the remainder of the current academic year.

This will fully fund student trips to one of 12 countries around the world, to enhance internationally-focused learning as well as learning foreign languages.

Victoria Hearn, principal at Impington Village and International College, said: “It will enable us to offer all of our students the opportunity to experience the benefits of international travel in destinations as diverse as Botswana and Iceland.

“We are thrilled to learn that our application for the Turing Scheme funding was successful.”

During each visit, students will spend at least three days in a partner school, before experiencing their destinations through a programme of cultural enrichment activities.

In February 2022, year seven students will visit India and support fundraising efforts to provide equipment for SKSN in Jodhpur, a residential school for physically challenged pupils.

They will also join their host students in school lessons, before touring Delhi to experience the cultural heritage of the country.

In July 2022, Year 12 and 13 students will visit Lima and Arequipa in Peru, where they will volunteer with a local charity as teaching aides for local students.

They will then understand more of the culture and tradition of the country through activities including bike-rides, horse trekking and camping.

Hannah, a year 12 student from Impington International College, said she is “excited to be given the opportunity to go overseas next year.

“I am most interested in the trip to Japan, the culture has so much to offer.”

Johanna Sale, vice-principal at Impington Village and International College said: “We are thrilled that the substantial grant from the Turing Scheme will enable us to offer students the chance to develop their foreign language skills.

“It will also enable them to immerse themselves in other cultures and support the international community through volunteering efforts.”

Earlier this year, Impington Village and International College earned a British Council International School award for what Ms Hearn said was for “commitment to embedding more international-mindedness into our curriculum”.