£16m Cambridgeshire primary school opens

Published: 12:48 PM January 27, 2021

A new Cambridgeshire primary school which opened its doors this month has only been able to accommodate a third of pupils because of the national lockdown.

Histon and Impington Infant School, in Histon, relocated to its new £16m facilities just before the Christmas holidays, with the view of returning on January 6.

The original plan was to accommodate 310 children in the reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes when the school moved to the Buxhall Farm site, off Glebe Way.

But the national lockdown was announced on January 4, and the Cambridge Primary Education Trust has had to limit places to just 95 children.

Lesley Birch, the trust’s CEO and executive principal, said: “It isn’t quite the celebratory opening we were hoping for, but we are absolutely delighted to be in the new school.

“Colleagues have moved mountains before and during the Christmas holidays to ensure the building was ready for the returning children.

“In the immediate term, we are thrilled to be able to support those children who are able to come into school.

“For those we are unable to physically see due to the new restrictions we are offering remote learning which enables us to offer a high standard of learning tasks to all our children.”

The new school has 14 classrooms, a main and small hall, library, staff and breakout areas, and a food technology area and kitchen.

As part of the construction, the surrounding highways infrastructure was upgraded to create a new footpath, alterations to a nearby junction and a toucan crossing.

In spring, landscaping and seeding of the new nature garden will take place. There will also be play areas and a mini wooden amphitheatre.

Jonathan Newman, the school’s headteacher, added: “It would have been wonderful to have had the opportunity to welcome everyone into the school and to start planning an official opening, but we will be doing that as soon as it is appropriate and possible to do so.

“Clearly this was not the start to the New Year at a new school that any of us wanted but we are looking forward to making new memories here."

Before the relocation, the school was based at New School Road.

The construction work and design was carried out by R G Carter.