‘We are delighted’ - school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating in all areas
- Credit: Highfield Littleport Academy
Following its first Ofsted inspection since opening in 2017, Highfield Littleport Academy has been rated ‘good’ in all areas.
The academy, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, is an area special school providing education for pupils aged two to 19 with specific educational needs.
The report, which was published following a visit from Ofsted inspectors during March 22-23, praised the academy for its “wide variety of experiences to enhance pupils’ learning” and “well considered curriculum”.
The inspector stated that “activities such as learning outdoors, links with the mainstream school for some lessons for pupils in KS4, and residential visits are available.”
“Leaders have implemented a typically well considered curriculum and have taken account of what pupils need to know and be able to do to be successful when they leave school.”
The report added that “pupils learning covers a wide range of subjects and experiences and is planned in suitably small steps so that pupils’ needs are met.”
Yvonne Skillern, head of school, said: “We are delighted with the report; it’s a reflection of a number of year’s hard work from all of the team.
“Since opening in September 2017, we have managed growth in school numbers, developed an engaging and individualised curriculum for our learners as well as navigating our way through a global pandemic.”
The report added that “pupils are well supported in lessons and are in different learning pathways which ensure their individual educational, social and communication needs are met.
“Many pupils who may not have enjoyed their previous educational experiences do so at this school.”
The report also stated that governors and trustees are “knowledgeable” and “have an accurate picture of what is being done well and what needs to improve further.”
Yvonne added: “The report demonstrates that we know our school well and areas for improvement are already on our school development plan and underway.
“It’s a testament to all of the effort and enthusiasm of our staff, and I want to thank everyone who has played a part in our success.”
Speaking of the report, CEO of The Active Learning Trust, Stephen Chamberlain, said: “I am so proud of all the team at Highfield Littleport Academy.
“Together, they have delivered an excellent education to ensure our young people can feel properly prepared for life as active learners in the 21st Century.”
“Congratulations to everyone who played a part in this superb Ofsted report.”