Ely St John's Primary School's long-standing headteacher, Liz Bassett (pictured) retired from her role after 10 years on July 21. - Credit: Ely St John's Primary School

An ‘inspiring’ headteacher, who has been in charge of her school for 10 years, said her final goodbyes to pupils and staff yesterday (July 21).

Ely St John’s Primary School’s long-standing head Liz Bassett, who began her teaching career in 1988, has retired from her role after joining the school back in January 2012.

Before her role at St John’s, she was the headteacher of Fen Ditton Primary School.

Speaking of Liz’s retirement, a spokesperson from St John’s said: “Liz’s contribution to Ely St Johns has been considerable and she has ensured a strong focus on students’ well-being as well as academic attainment.

“She has pioneered a nurture programme and positive approach to behaviour management within the school.”

Aside from her headteacher role, Liz is a musician and a member of the local morris community.

Her focus on music has impacted not only the school but the wider Ely community.

For the final school concert, Helen Allen, a peripatetic music teacher, arranged for past pupils who started their musical journey at St John’s to return to the school and play ‘The Final Countdown’ as a fond farewell.

Helen noted that “Liz has been the driving force behind music in St John’s throughout her time in the school.”

Chair of Governors at Ely St John’s, Matt Leach, said: “We wish to thank Liz for her fantastic contribution to the Ely St John’s school community over the last 10 years.

“We wish her all the best for her retirement, although we are pleased to hear that she will be continuing to support local education as a governor of a local school.”

Upon hearing of Liz’s departure from St John’s, Cllr Bryony Goodliffe said that hundreds of children have benefitted from her caring and inspirational leadership.

“The children have emerged from Liz’s leadership ready to face the adult world and the challenges it brings,” she said.

“Her contribution to the local authority and the wider community will be missed. Her influence has stretched far beyond the school gates.”

She added: “I know I speak for the whole of children’s services when I say a huge ‘thank you’ to Liz for her tireless work over so many years and I wish her the very best for her retirement.”

Liz will be succeeded in September by John Henson, the current deputy head.