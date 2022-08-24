Updated

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher on a visit to Haddenham Pre-School when it first opened. - Credit: Haddenham Pre-School

A preschool which offers “an open door for families” is hoping former staff and pupils will come together for its 50th year.

Haddenham Pre-School first opened in 1972 having initially launched as a playgroup four years before.

Sally Markwell, office manager and Tracey Goodjohn, pre-school manager have been working at Haddenham Pre-School for a combined 29 years, and have overseen the progress it has made.

“We have a great team and work well together and a lot of staff have been here for a long time,” they said.

“We think that is a big thing as to how and why we have lasted because we are a close-knit team and passionate about preschool.”

A new preschool building was unveiled by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who was an education minister at the time, having started as a playgroup in 1968.

It now boasts space for around 48 children, 11 staff and welcomes families to have a chance to share their thoughts on their child’s development.

“You look after them how you want your own looked after,” said Sally and Tracey.

“It is a caring, nurturing environment and we like to have an open door for families to come in and it can be for anything.

“When the children leave, it affects us because we’ve built that bond with them.”

One of the standout highlights Sally and Tracey recalled for the preschool was achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating after an Ofsted inspection in 2019.

Haddenham Pre-School has come a long way since it opened in 1972, and received an 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted in 2019. - Credit: Haddenham Pre-School

Pupils from Haddenham and surrounding villages attend the preschool on Chewells Lane, where a celebration event will be held on September 17 from 10am-4pm.

And with the success it has already earned, Sally and Tracey hope a place they have come to love will continue for at least another 50 years.

“We like it when people say leaving their children here is like leaving them with family, and I think that is one of the biggest compliments we can receive,” they added.

“It is worrying that there are other sites that have closed down recently, but we want to make sure we are open in another 50 years.”

For more information and to get involved, contact Haddenham Pre-School on 01353 740126.