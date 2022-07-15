Gallery

It finally happened – and what a night as Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy (LECA) held its first Year 11 prom.

The school itself was dramatically transformed into an “Enchanted Forest” theme by Purple Lamb Events with life size mushrooms, overhanging trees, ribbon and balloon arches.

This provided the perfect backdrop to the happy and emotional occasion as students marked the conclusion of their exams and the end of their time at LECA.

The students arrived in style by digger, designer cars, motorbikes and even one in true “James Bond” style by helicopter.

A large community of staff, parents and students warmly welcomed them on their red-carpet entrance with cheers and applause.

The evening’s entertainment included a celebratory spread produced by the LECA catering department, music by Intercity Disco and non-stop dancing.

Staff and students alike joined on the dancefloor to enjoy classics such as YMCA and even a giant Congo line which made its way through the school canteen.





LECA Principal Lauren Phillips said: “These moments reflect the wonderful atmosphere and great spirit of friendship and community shared between everyone who attended.

“It was a great honour to be part of this special night and I would like to thank everyone who came for helping make this such a spectacular and memorable occasion.”

She added: “We are so proud of our class of 2022, the first group of young people to complete years 7 to 11 here with us at LECA, and we wish them all the very best for their futures”.

Yr. 11 Progress Leader Mr Tatham said: “I have been fortunate in my time teaching to have witnessed many Year 11 proms and can say with confidence that this prom raised the bar to another level. “





“The vehicles and arrivals were sublime but most importantly of all, the spirit and atmosphere throughout was electric, with both staff and students dancing until late and enjoying their final moments together as the ‘Class of 22’.”

“It is not often at a prom where you can’t actually get the students to leave at the end -I think they would still be dancing now if they could.

“For me it was the perfect send off for our first ever cohort. I will miss them and wish them all the best moving forwards.”