News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

More pupils win first choice school places for second year running

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2022
More pupils in Cambridgeshire were offered their first-choice primary school for the second year running,

More pupils in Cambridgeshire were offered their first-choice primary school for the second year running, according to Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: The Shade Primary School

The number of children across Cambridgeshire offered a place at their preferred primary school has risen for the second successive year.

This year, 95.1 per cent were offered a spot at their first-choice school according to Cambridgeshire County Council.

In 2021, that figure was 94.4pc which was an increase on 93.7pc the year before.

Pupils offered a place at their second-choice school was down from 3.9pc to 3.1pc this year.

However, the number of applications received and processed by the council’s school admissions team rose to 6,568 compared to 6,420 ,568 from 6,420 12 months ago.

Councillor Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee said: “I am delighted that yet again, we have been able to offer so many children their first choice of primary school this September.

“This is down to the hard work and dedication of officers who have worked over many years to ensure there are local places for local children in our schools.”

Cambridgeshire County Council
Education News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist has died following a crash that involved two cars on the A142. 

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Steeple Row, Ely, getting a make-over

Ely Cathedral

Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A142 has been closed in both directions until further notice due to a crash this morning (April 12, 2022). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon