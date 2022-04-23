More pupils in Cambridgeshire were offered their first-choice primary school for the second year running, according to Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: The Shade Primary School

The number of children across Cambridgeshire offered a place at their preferred primary school has risen for the second successive year.

This year, 95.1 per cent were offered a spot at their first-choice school according to Cambridgeshire County Council.

In 2021, that figure was 94.4pc which was an increase on 93.7pc the year before.

Pupils offered a place at their second-choice school was down from 3.9pc to 3.1pc this year.

However, the number of applications received and processed by the council's school admissions team rose to 6,568 compared to 6,420 12 months ago.

Councillor Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee said: “I am delighted that yet again, we have been able to offer so many children their first choice of primary school this September.

“This is down to the hard work and dedication of officers who have worked over many years to ensure there are local places for local children in our schools.”