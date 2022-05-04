Isobel Holland (pictured) a Year 11 student at King's Ely has secured a place with the National Youth Music Theatre. - Credit: King's Ely

A ‘talented’ and 'skillful' student has secured a place with the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT), a leading arts organisation.

Isobel Holland, a Year 11 student at King’s Ely, has already been cast for the theatre’s production of ‘A Kiss for Cinderella’, a new musical which is being performed in a London theatre in August.

“I have been doing musical theatre my whole life and I’ve performed in some amazing places, but to be selected for something as big and important as NYMT is truly an honour," she said.

“It is such an incredible opportunity that I will wholeheartedly make the most of.”

Isobel hopes that she will be able to continue her passion on to adulthood and make it as a professional musical theatre actor.

“If this does not prove to be possible, I will always keep musical theatre in my life, whether that be as a job or a hobby,” she said.

