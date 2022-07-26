Ely St Mary's CofE Junior School marked it's 50th birthday in style this year with a number of successes and achievements throughout the academic year. - Credit: Ely St Mary's CofE Junior School

A school in Ely rounded off an ‘extra special’ academic year this year by marking its 50th birthday.

Ely St Mary’s CofE Junior School topped off 50 years in style with a number of successes and achievements highlighted throughout the school year.

To bring the year to a close, the school hosted a 50th birthday festival on the school field organised by Friends of St Mary’s and school staff.

Looking back on the school’s achievements during its 50th year, in the months of June and July, St Mary’s achieved two special awards, both of which recognise the high standard of education it provides to its pupils.

First up was the School Games PE Gold Award which recognised excellence in providing sporting opportunities, followed by the National Association for Able Children in England (NACE) award.

Headteacher, Rachel Clarke, said: “We are beyond delighted to have received both of these. The NACE award confirms our school’s ability in offering challenge and opportunity for all.

"That is something we are all very passionate about and believe every child deserves.”

She added: “I really couldn’t be prouder of the school as we end our 50th year.

“It’s been action-packed and there is so much to congratulate the amazing pupils and staff for."

July also saw the school achieve its best SATs results to date.

“105 Year six pupils achieved a combined result of 69 per cent, significantly above that achieved nationally this year," said Rachel.

Other achievements have been the development of curriculum facilities and resources such as a new STEM room and art studio.

The school was grateful to receive funding from Opportunity Area, Needham’s Foundation and Ely Community Unit Trust to enable a range of initiatives.

A computer programming workshop for both staff and pupils was also supported by Dan Everest of King’s Ely, with the school’s computing lead, Leah Mason.

As well as the end of year festival which featured live music, community games and lots of local stalls, the St Mary’s team vicar, Phil Marsh, held a service at Ely Cathedral to end the year, complete with performances from the school’s choirs.

“I am immensely grateful for the hard work of the Ely St Mary’s team and the children and families who attend our school,” said Rachel.

“It has been an excellent year and we are now looking forward to September and hope the new year will bring as much positivity and success as this one.”