Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years
- Credit: Rainbow Preschool
A preschool which will close its doors after more than 30 years says it is “heart-breaking for everyone involved”.
Rainbow Preschool in Ely, which takes care of 30 children aged from two-and-a-half to four-years-old, will shut at the end of July.
In a statement, the preschool’s committee said: “Over the years, Rainbow has tried to adapt and adjust to meet the needs of families.
“However, there has been a growing demand for wraparound care and a trend for parents to send their children to feeder pre-schools.
“These are things that sadly Rainbow cannot offer.”
Six staff members will also be made redundant due to the closure.
The preschool said the decision to close has “definitely not been taken lightly and has been heart-breaking for everyone involved.”
Most Read
- 1 Back garden log cabin needs permission says council
- 2 ‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by August
- 3 Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years
- 4 21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub
- 5 New bid for housing thwarted by Great Crested Newts
- 6 Daughter pays tribute to model engineer who 'tried his hand at anything'
- 7 ‘It’s been very rewarding’ - Letizia amazed by support for La Strega
- 8 Change of plan for A142 Mepal bridge works as July closures announced
- 9 Axing BBC TV news from Cambridge 'a backward step' says MP
- 10 Village barn struck by arsonists in 4am blaze
It added: “A huge thanks to everybody for their kindness and all their support over the years.”
Rainbow Preschool, based at The Old Clinic on Downham Road, was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted following an inspection last year.
But the intake of pupils has been slipping as demand for all-day care, including breakfast and after-school clubs, has risen.
A spokesperson for Rainbow Preschool said: “We have been fighting against the trend for longer hours, which is something we cannot offer.
“We are not attached to a school, but the nature of the building means we cannot offer wraparound care.”
Many parents have been reacting to the closure on the preschool’s Facebook page.
One parent wrote: “My two thrived under your love and care."
Another parent said that they are “completely heartbroken, but so, so thankful to Rainbow and the amazing staff”, while one simply said she has “so many happy memories working here”.
But despite the preschool closing, the happy memories it has provided to both staff and children will never fade.
“Rainbow is special in people’s hearts and we want people to celebrate their memories of the school,” the Rainbow spokesperson added.
“Most staff have been here longer than 10 years, some 20 years and I think staff gave extraordinarily good care and went out of their way to do so.
“It’s a big loss to Ely.”