Students at Ely College have been learning all about cyber safety in workshops run by Cambridgeshire police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

During national careers week (March 7-12) Year 8 PSHE students welcomed cybercrime and fraud prevention officer, Kate Thwaites from Cambridgeshire police and cyber choices co-ordinator, Steph Frankish from ERSOU to their classroom.

During the sessions run by Kate and Steph, students were able to explore the importance of their online behaviours on social media, the dangers of social media, as well as money laundering and hacking.

A spokesperson for Ely College said: “The students have been able to examine the huge range of careers within the police service.

“We remind all parents to remember to keep these conversations about careers going at home.

“We hope your child has been inspired this week.”

The workshops will continue to run at the college for the next couple of weeks.

