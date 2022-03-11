News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

Students learn about cyber safety during national careers week

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM March 11, 2022
Year 8 PSHE students at Ely College have taken part in cyber safety workshops during national careers week

Year 8 PSHE students at Ely College have taken part in cyber safety workshops during national careers week (March 7-12). Kate Thwaites from Cambridgeshire police and Steph Frankish from ERSOU (inset) ran the workshops. - Credit: Ely College

Students at Ely College have been learning all about cyber safety in workshops run by Cambridgeshire police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU). 

During national careers week (March 7-12) Year 8 PSHE students welcomed cybercrime and fraud prevention officer, Kate Thwaites from Cambridgeshire police and cyber choices co-ordinator, Steph Frankish from ERSOU to their classroom. 

During the sessions run by Kate and Steph, students were able to explore the importance of their online behaviours on social media, the dangers of social media, as well as money laundering and hacking. 

Ely College welcomed Cambridgeshire police's cybercrime and fraud prevention officer, Kate Thwaites.

Ely College welcomed Cambridgeshire police's cybercrime and fraud prevention officer, Kate Thwaites, and ERSOU's cyber choices co-ordinator, Steph Frankish during national careers week (March 7-12). - Credit: Ely College

A spokesperson for Ely College said: “The students have been able to examine the huge range of careers within the police service. 

“We remind all parents to remember to keep these conversations about careers going at home. 

“We hope your child has been inspired this week.” 

The workshops will continue to run at the college for the next couple of weeks. 

Year 8 PSHE students at Ely College took part in cyber safety workshops during national careers week (March 7-12).

Year 8 PSHE students at Ely College took part in cyber safety workshops during national careers week (March 7-12). - Credit: Ely College


Ely College
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

The Humble Pig bar at Slade Paddock campsite Witcham

Planning | Updated

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alex, 23, becomes restaurant’s new head chef

Restaurant welcomes new head chef, 23-year-old Alex

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Last year Sue Strachan, who lives with vascular dementia, took on the Cambridge Half Marathon supported by Strawny’s Sirens

Cambs Live News

Major delays expected as Cambridge Half Marathon returns on Sunday

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon