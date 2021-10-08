News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
College’s open evening features teacher in Sinclair C5

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:05 PM October 8, 2021    Updated: 3:30 PM October 8, 2021
Dave Bausor, lead practitioner for design and technology at Ely College, cruised around in a Sinclair C5

Dave Bausor, lead practitioner for design and technology at Ely College, cruised around in a Sinclair C5 during an open evening for prospective students. - Credit: Twitter / Dave Bausor

Prospective students attending an open evening at a secondary school in Ely were greeted by a staff member cruising around in a Sinclair C5. 

Students around the Ely College site saw Dave Bausor, a lead practitioner for design and technology at the school touring around different subject areas in the vehicle. 

The Sinclair C5 is described as ‘a small one-person battery electric recumbent tricycle which was the culmination of Sir Clive Sinclair’s long-running interest in electric vehicles.’

“The students found my grand tours hilarious; I managed to shoot past most subjects,” said Dave. 

“I almost ran the principal, Simon Warburton over too! 

“I logged my trips on Strava of course.”  

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal took to Twitter asking whether “anyone else’s open evening featured a Sinclair C5?” 

