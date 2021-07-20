Published: 1:03 PM July 20, 2021

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, took part in reading some of the school's first audiobook based on the novel 'Treasure Island'. - Credit: Ely College

Staff at Ely College have been working together to provide students with some light listening this summer.

The college has created its first audiobook based on the novel ‘Treasure Island’ by Robert Louis Stevenson on its YouTube channel for pupils to tune into over the summer term and the holiday period.

Heather Clark-Hope, head of English at Ely College, said: “After the tough year the students have had dealing with the pandemic, we wanted to give the students their own audiobook to enjoy during the summer term and over the holidays.”

Teachers from different departments at the school recorded episodes to help create the audiobook.

Due to the number of volunteers, a second audiobook based on ‘The Hounds of the Baskervilles’ by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is now in the pipeline ahead of the new academic year.

Ms Clark-Hope added: ‘Year 9 students particularly enjoyed reading some extracts from this novel in their Victorian Genre module earlier in the year and wanted to hear more from this adventure.

“All the staff involved have enjoyed reading this classic text.”