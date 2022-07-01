Gallery

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Fancy cars and boats were just some of the vehicles Ely College’s Year 11 students turned up to prom in this year.

Held on June 24 at The Maltings for the first time in two years, families, friends and staff enjoyed the sunshine as 150 students walked down the red carpet.

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

The college’s two previous Year 11’s missed out on their prom night due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Year 11 lead, Mrs Mustill, said: “The beautiful dresses, smart suits and amazing outfits did not disappoint.

“It was a pleasure to be able to mark the end of the exam period with our precious students, and, more importantly, the dance floor was busy for the entire evening!"

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Principal Mr Warburton said: “Clearly the positive exam experience has completed the transformation of our Year 11 students into stunning young adults.

“It was a pleasure to share the celebration of the culmination of their compulsory schooling with them.”

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: ELY College

Ely College's Year 11 prom returned 'in style' at The Maltings on June 24. - Credit: Ely College



