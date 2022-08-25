Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, hailed students for their efforts as they received their GCSE exam results. - Credit: Ely College

Several students shone brightly for Ely College in this year’s GCSEs results, four of which achieved top grades in 10 subjects.

It is the culmination of a time where students had to battle the Covid-19 pandemic while focusing on their studies.

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, hailed students for their efforts as they received their final results today (Thursday).

Mr Warburton said: “These really are an exceptional set of results for an exceptional year group.”

Could not be more proud of the exceptional results achieved by our wonderful students. Alongside the amazing grades, there are stories of determination and incredible endeavour. Bravo all 🥹👏🏆#gcseresultsday2022 pic.twitter.com/TJu0EonGhw — Ely College (@elycollege) August 25, 2022

Some of the college’s most notable achievements came from Nola Guy, Alex Cheng, Tymek Niewodniczanski and Jan Dietrich, who all achieved 10 grade nines across their subjects.

Charlotte Beck also impressed with nine grade nines, while Rachel Lee and Ella Dunham secured eight grade nines each.

There was also praise for Seth Meek, Abigail Alston, Gopika Nair and Eloise Holgate for their achievements.

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, hailed students for their efforts as they received their GCSE exam results. - Credit: Ely College

“Today marks the end of compulsory schooling for our 196 Year 11 students who, when the Covid pandemic struck, were just one term into their Year 9 studies,” said Mr Warburton.

“We could not be prouder of the maturity and determination that they have shown over the past two years; this group of students have not let their circumstances affect their determination to succeed.”

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, hailed students for their efforts as they received their GCSE exam results. - Credit: Ely College

Mr Warburton believes that this year’s GCSE results would not have been made possible had students, staff and families not overcome challenges both in and out of school.

“We aspire to support students to be successful, confident and responsible – I think we can all consider that this has certainly been achieved this year,” he said.

“We wish this amazing group of students the very best success for their future studies and careers.”

Students were applauded for their results by Richard Spencer, executive principal at Meridian Trust which Ely College is a part of.

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, hailed students for their efforts as they received their GCSE exam results. - Credit: Ely College

“The students and their families should be very proud of all they have overcome to secure these results," said Mr Spencer.

“Meridian Trust is very proud of the superb results secured by Ely College, and I’d like to extend my thanks to the staff who have supported our young people so well.”