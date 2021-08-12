Published: 1:32 PM August 12, 2021

Katie Froment and James Marsh. James secured eight grade 9s and will be studying A Levels at Hills Road. Katie secured four grade 9s and five grade 8s and will be studying A Levels with us at Bishop Laney Sixth Form. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College principal Simon Warburton says students and staff “responded superbly” to the challenges of the past two years.

Mr Warburton said: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff who have responded superbly to the challenges of the last two years.”

Time to reflect on a challenging two years - the results are in at Ely College - Credit: Ely College

He was speaking following the release of GCSE and BTEC exams.

“The results reflect the hard work, commitment and determination our students have displayed during their five years at Ely,” he said.

“We should all be very proud of their achievements.

The principal added: “I also want to say a huge thank you to our amazing staff.

“They have continued to guide and inspire our students during this challenging time despite having to cope with the anxieties that a global pandemic presents to them and their families.

“The successes of our college, the experiences that we value, would not have been possible without their constant support and dedication.”