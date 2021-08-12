Principal says staff and students ‘responded superbly’
Ely College principal Simon Warburton says students and staff “responded superbly” to the challenges of the past two years.
Mr Warburton said: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff who have responded superbly to the challenges of the last two years.”
He was speaking following the release of GCSE and BTEC exams.
“The results reflect the hard work, commitment and determination our students have displayed during their five years at Ely,” he said.
“We should all be very proud of their achievements.
The principal added: “I also want to say a huge thank you to our amazing staff.
“They have continued to guide and inspire our students during this challenging time despite having to cope with the anxieties that a global pandemic presents to them and their families.
“The successes of our college, the experiences that we value, would not have been possible without their constant support and dedication.”