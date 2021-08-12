News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

Principal says staff and students ‘responded superbly’

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:32 PM August 12, 2021   
Ely College GCSE results

Katie Froment and James Marsh. James secured eight grade 9s and will be studying A Levels at Hills Road. Katie secured four grade 9s and five grade 8s and will be studying A Levels with us at Bishop Laney Sixth Form. - Credit: Ely College

Ely College principal Simon Warburton says students and staff “responded superbly” to the challenges of the past two years.  

Mr Warburton said: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff who have responded superbly to the challenges of the last two years.” 

Ely College

Time to reflect on a challenging two years - the results are in at Ely College - Credit: Ely College

He was speaking following the release of GCSE and BTEC exams.  

Ely College

Time to reflect on a challenging two years - the results are in at Ely College - Credit: Ely College

“The results reflect the hard work, commitment and determination our students have displayed during their five years at Ely,” he said.  

“We should all be very proud of their achievements.  

You may also want to watch:

The principal added: “I also want to say a huge thank you to our amazing staff.  

“They have continued to guide and inspire our students during this challenging time despite having to cope with the anxieties that a global pandemic presents to them and their families.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Councillor to stand down after family move
  2. 2 'Inspirational' clubman to be honoured with memorial match
  3. 3 Drug dealer caught with £1,500 of heroin in his bottom
  1. 4 Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'
  2. 5 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  3. 6 Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
  4. 7 Police ban Facebook comments to stop anti beagle protestors ‘hijack’ 
  5. 8 Anglian Water on site after water main burst
  6. 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  7. 10 LETTERS: The 'nightmare' that is Forehill, Ely

“The successes of our college, the experiences that we value, would not have been possible without their constant support and dedication.” 

Ely College
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The caravans arrived at the Downham Road rugby ground on Tuesday and show no signs of leaving anytime soon.

Rugby | Video

Ely Rugby Club cancel everything after 20 travellers caravans turn up

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Forehill, Ely, on August 5, 2021 and parking on double yellow lines continues to cause chaos

Your Posts

Madness and mayhem as drivers ignore double yellow lines  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The caravans arrived at the Downham Road rugby ground on Tuesday and show no signs of leaving anytime soon.

£6,000 appeal to pay cost of removing traveller caravans 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roswell Pits, Ely

Opinion

LETTER: Owner’s intention ‘not to exclude the public’ from Roswell Pits

KIT HESKETH HARVEY 

Logo Icon