Apprentice, 20, 'shocked' after winning top award
- Credit: West Suffolk College
A 20-year-old apprentice says he was “shocked” after he won a top award for his work.
Jordan Owen of Ely was named the Construction and Building Services apprentice of the year at an awards ceremony at West Suffolk College (WSC).
Jordan, who works as a plumber for Bentley Mechanical Services in Swavesey, was surprised after winning the accolade.
“It was unexpected and good to know I’d been recognised for my hard work,” he said.
“I was shocked to know that I had won.
“Winning this has made me think about more future prospects and I definitely think it will help me build my career.”
Jordan was one of 11 winners at the awards, who were recognised for their achievements.
This was the first time the awards ceremony was held at WSC, aimed at championing individuals who have benefited from studying on the apprenticeship programmes.
Dr Nikos Savvas, principal at WSC and CEO of the Eastern Colleges Group, said
“It’s been special to celebrate achievements with these awards and acknowledge those who have grasped opportunities with grit and determination.
“It’s also important to recognise where businesses go above and beyond to make apprenticeships shine - investing time, resource and expertise.”
All awards were handed out by Doug Field OBE, the joint chief executive of the East of England Co-op.
“It was a privilege to present these awards to a group of people who have shone through and achieved some great things during their time as apprentices,” he said.
“They are a credit to WSC who have a good track record of tailoring each apprenticeship and working closely with companies to enhance workplace experience and kickstart rewarding careers.”
Phil Stittle, executive director of business development at WSC, hopes that the ceremony could help raise awareness of businesses and individuals that have contributed to the college’s apprenticeship programme.
He said: “This event was set up to shine a light on some of the businesses and individuals that we support through apprenticeships.
“It’s important to recognise the growing number of apprenticeship training routes that we are now offering, and it’s great to hold these awards during National Apprenticeship Week to highlight their role.”