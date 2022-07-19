Sergeant Polly Nickless of 1094 Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets claimed a higher merit grade after completing an air cadet leadership course. - Credit: 1094 Ely Squadron

An Ely air cadet was highly commended after completing “one of the most challenging and demanding” training courses in the country.

Cadet Sergeant Polly Nickless of 1094 Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets took part in a weeklong air cadet leadership course (ACLC) at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

On top of leadership tasks and training exercises, Sergeant Nickless also learnt about her own skills as a leader.

Sergeant Nickless, who was commended by course directing staff, passed with a higher merit on a course that applicants only under 17 and below the rank of sergeant can apply for.

A spokesperson for 1094 Ely Squadron said: “To achieve a pass or a credit on ACLC is in itself a tremendous accomplishment.

"This weeklong residential course is one of the most challenging and demanding courses that Air Cadets from the Air Training Corps and Combined Cadet Force can apply for."

The spokesperson added: “The gold leadership badge says so much about each holder's determination and resilience and what Ely Squadron already knows about you sets you apart as a role model for Ely's air cadets.”