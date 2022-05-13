Eleanor MacGillivray (pictured), a Year 13 student at King's Ely Sixth Form, won a gold medal at the 2022 European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad in Hungary. - Credit: King's Ely

A ‘tenacious’ student has been certified the highest scoring contestant in a major STEM competition, winning a gold medal for their achievements.

Eleanor MacGillivray, a Year 13 student at King’s Ely Sixth Form, travelled to Hungary during the Easter holidays to compete in the 2022 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO).

She was placed first out of 123 European contestants worldwide and was one of only four girls chosen to represent the UK.

Eleanor said: “Representing the UK at EGMO was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget.

“Ever since I read an article about a British girl starring at EGMO when I was in year nine, getting a medal in a competition was something I aspired to, but never thought possible, so to win gold is an amazing feeling.”

She added: “I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported me – an enormous thank you must go to everyone at the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust!”

