Award success for CWA students based at Cambridge campus

Published: 3:36 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM June 29, 2021

Rebecca Tilling was named Land-based Studies Student of the Year 2021 at the College of West Anglia Awards. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

Students based at the College of West Anglia’s campus in Milton were among the winners and runners up at its annual awards ceremony.

Rebecca Tilling received the Land-based Studies Student of the Year award at the event, which was held virtually because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fellow students Sophie Brown and Tommy Fysh were named runners up in the same category.

Meanwhile, Danielle Proctor was one of the runners up in the Personal Achievement Student of the Year award.

Danielle Procter, based at the CWA's campus in Milton, Cambridge, was a runner up in the Personal Achievement Student of the Year category at the college's annual awards. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

Even though the event was livestreamed over YouTube, over 200 staff members, students and governors were still able to be involved.

David Pomfret, the college’s principal, opened with a review of the academic year and spoke of successes across its campuses despite the ongoing pandemic.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of and congratulate our students on their commitment, standard of work and achievements.

“I was delighted to see so many staff, governors, family, friends and employers came to celebrate with our award winners, too.”

The College of West Anglia has around 8,000 students studying from its campuses in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Milton, near Cambridge.

At Milton, land-based courses in areas such as agriculture, animal management, equine and veterinary nursing are taught.

Student Anya Falkus (front) pictured with David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia. - Credit: Supplied by CWA

The College of West Anglia’s Student of the Year award went to a para-swimmer who has been part of the GB Paralympic team.

Anya Falkus, from Wisbech, who is studying sports science at the college, also won the Sport, Public and Caring Services award.

The 19-year-old, who is visually impaired, plans to go to the University of East Anglia from September.

Her ambition is to train as a specialist teacher for visually impaired students.

Her nominators, Sean McQuaid and Krissie Broughton, said: “Anya really is an exceptional young woman, an inspiration to many and we truly believe she will succeed both in higher education and in life.”

The College of West Anglia is considered to be one of the largest providers of education and training in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Its courses, which cover a wide range of subject areas, are focused on preparing its students for work or university.

