A construction firm which has helped 35 projects at schools across Cambridgeshire has been appointed to deliver the county’s £150 million school building scheme.

Morgan Sindall Construction has now been appointed four times by Cambridgeshire County Council for its design and build contractor framework.

The firm will work on projects that mainly cover design-and-build services for education capital schemes, which include demolitions, renovations and extensions.

The three-year framework, which includes an option to extend the arrangement for an extra year, may also include projects for adult social care, offices and public buildings.

Jamie Shearman, Cambridge business area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “With our fourth successful appointment to Cambridgeshire County Council’s framework, we’re looking forward to continuing our close working relationship with the council.

“The collaborative nature of this partnership means that on average, over two innovative educational facilities have been created every year for the past 13 years.

“As a region that’s experiencing a lot of growth, this has been vital for boosting Cambridgeshire’s educational infrastructure in order to meet the challenges of an increasing population.”

Morgan Sindall Construction was awarded a position on three of the framework’s four lots, which is the maximum number a contractor can bid for.

The lots that it has been assigned to are:

Lot 2: covers projects ranging from £4-8m

Lot 3: covers projects ranging from £7.5-15.5m

Lot 4: covers projects of more than £15m

The firm has delivered 35 projects in partnership with the county council, including Highfield Littleport Academy, Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy and Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

In total, work over the 13-year partnership has valued at over £200m with around 9,000 additional places for pupils created across the county.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people committee, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our association with Morgan Sindall Construction.

“Cambridgeshire faces ongoing pressures to provide increasing numbers of school places over the next few years, and we are confident Morgan Sindall have the experience and expertise to help us deliver these for the young people of the county.”