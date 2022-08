Students at Cottenham Village College were praised for their efforts on GCSE results day, including from schools minister MP Will Quince. - Credit: Cottenham Village College

“Success in learning is a marathon and not a sprint” is how the principal of Cottenham Village College (CVC) summed up one form of triumph.

And many Year 11 students at CVC are leaving with a strong set of GCSE results today (Thursday).

“When I started at CVC in September 2021, I shared with students the importance of every single lesson that success in learning is a marathon and not a sprint,” Zoe Andrews, principal at CVC, said.

“Our students and their families, as well as the staff, have put every effort into making this year a success and we are absolutely delighted to be celebrating with them all.”

Today’s results might have felt a long time coming for students, who sat the first exams since 2019 in May and June.

Some of CVC’s standout achievements include:

Elliot Green: eight grade nines.

Lucy Fryer: six grade nines, one grade eight and two grade sevens.

Alys George: six grade nines, two grade eights and one grade five.

Tom Bradshaw: six grade nines, one grade eight and two grade sevens.

Joe Shears: six grade nines, one grade eight, one grade seven and one grade six.

“Our Year 11 students have shown that consistent hard work really does pay off,” Ms Andrews said.

Speaking to Sky News, schools minister, MP Will Quince, said that there have “always been regional disparities” in education across the country.

But Mr Quince praised CVC students for their efforts over the past two years, which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Completing GCSEs is no mean feat and the support students have been given by school leaders and teachers is invaluable,” he said.

“I hope each and every young person at CVC who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step.”

But Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of the Astrea Academy Trust which CVC is a part of, said: “We are proud of the achievements of all CVC students – particularly so given the challenges they have faced.

“It is clear from these results that CVC is making that vision a reality for families in Cambridgeshire.”