Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, hopes that a £4m funding plan to improve numeracy skills across the county will be approved by government. Pictured: Dr Johnson at Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson hopes a £4 million funding plan to help improve numeracy skills will be “a welcome boost” to adults across Cambridgeshire.

A plan will be submitted to government on how the funding allocated to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) will raise numeracy skills in the county.

The funding, backed by a £559m government-funded initiative called ‘Multiply’, which aims to increase confidence amongst adults in numeracy to support their careers and wider life skills.

“This £4m investment plan, if approved, will be a welcome boost and will make courses accessible to people of all abilities,” said Dr Johnson.

“An important element is that CAPCA will be able to provide numeracy skills and training free of charge.”

If approved, CAPCA wants to use the plan, which will run for three years, to build a higher-skilled workforce, support employers’ needs and provide help with everyday living.

Colleges, adult learning centres and training providers will be offering courses under the ‘Multiply’ programme this autumn.