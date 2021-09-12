News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights 

John Elworthy

Published: 12:37 PM September 12, 2021    Updated: 1:45 PM September 12, 2021
Head teacher Bridge Harrison shows she has nerves of skill after completing a remarkable sky dive

Head teacher Bridge Harrison shows she has nerves of skill after completing a remarkable sky dive to raise money for Rackham primary school, Witchford. - Credit: Rackham School

Some might jump through hoops to support their employer but how many would jump 15,000 feet? 

And fall through the air at 125 miles per hour for 60 seconds free fall? 

That’s exactly what head teacher Bridget Harrison did on Saturday to raise money for school improvements. 





As she remarked before her sponsored sky dive, “sadly, government funding doesn't afford us opportunities to make these improvements”. 

Her incredible feat - the highest skydive available in the UK –has already raised £2,300.  

And that’s a handsome £800 more than her original target.  

Bridget is head of Rackham C.E. Primary School, Witchford, and describes it as “a very special place and an integral part of the community”. 

https://youtu.be/mey67Tys9nE

She says that among the other school improvements on the wish list from staff and pupils is the repair of the children’s trim trail. 

“It has been unsafe to use for several years now,” she says.  





Repairing the outdoor swimming pool, an extension of the Forest School area and replacing the damaged main window in the school hall, are also on her list. 

She posted a video of the skydive that took place above the North London Skydiving Centre near Chatteris. 

Vicki Speed, committee member of the Friends of Witchford Rackham fundraising group said: "Our fabulous, if slightly crazy head is never one to take the easy option. 

“She has lovely reasons for wanting to raise this money for our primary school.” 

Bridget says: “I feel incredibly honoured to work alongside such passionate and hardworking staff and children.  

“At Rackham, we love and look after our building and grounds but we cannot afford to offer it the TLC it deserves.   

“Our charismatic and beautiful school is surrounded by gorgeous countryside but over the years the building has suffered a lot of wear and tear.”  

Bridget says she had been incredibly nervous ahead of the sky dive “but I hope that I will be able to promote 'risk taking' and determination to the pupils at Rackham”. 





The sky dive was originally planned for last year but postponed because of Covid.  

People who would like to donate to her fundraising effort should visit her JustGiving page

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rackhamheadteacherskydive

  

