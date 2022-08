Students at Bishop Laney Sixth Form achieved some excellent results during A-level results day 2022. - Credit: Twitter / Bishop Laney Sixth Form

Students at Bishop Laney Sixth Form in Ely secured a fantastic set of A-level results this year.

This year was the first time since 2019 that students could sit traditional hall exams due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And the students have been praised for their hard work.

Notable achievements at Bishop Laney Sixth Form are:

Caleb Nelson-Shearing secured the highest possible starred Distinction grade in Sport & Exercise Science, and in combining that with A-level Geography, will study Sport & Exercise Science at University of Exeter.

Finn Pieters achieve A-level grades including an A* in Biology and will study Biology in York.

Ruby Ashman combined starred Distinction in Applied Science and a A in A-level Sociology and will study Psychology at University of Leeds.

Will Nurse will be building on excellent achievements in Media and Business, all at Distinction and starred Distinction grade and will study Brand Communications and Advertising in Manchester.

Ella Cousins achieved A and B grades at A-level and will now join the NHS on a higher apprenticeship programme.

Sophie Beveridge achieved Distinction and starred Distinction grades and will now commence an advanced apprenticeship in supporting teaching.

Head of Bishop Laney Sixth Form, Adam Steels, said: “Over the last two years, our students have overcome many challenges that were beyond their control.

“The commitment they have continued to show in their studies has been amazing and we could not be prouder.

“We believe our students should have the opportunity to achieve their ambitions, which is why we are proud to offer a very wide range of both A-levels and technical programmes.”

He added: “Our approach has been very popular with students and families, resulting in our sixth form growing by 200% since 2017.”

Principal of Ely College and Bishop Laney Sixth Form, Simon Warburton, said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate these results with our staff and students.

“The students and their parents recognise what a great experience Bishop Laney offers.”

He added: “The results reflect their resilience throughout this period of unprecedented turbulence and all students, and are amazing staff should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.

“We wish them the very best success for the future.”

