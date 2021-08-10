Published: 3:11 PM August 10, 2021

Joy and delight for A level successful students at Bishop Laney - Credit: Bishop Laney

Students at Bishop Laney Sixth Form have produced another fantastic set of post-16 results this year.

Adam Steels, Head of Bishop Laney Sixth Form, said: “I want to congratulate all our students for their excellent achievements.

“Over the last two years, they have overcome many challenges that were out of their control.

“The commitment they have continued to show in their studies has been amazing and we could not be prouder.”

He said: “We believe that all our students should have the opportunity to achieve their ambitions, which is why we are proud to offer a vast range of A Levels and technical programmes.

“We will be available to support and assist those who need it in the coming weeks, and I wish everyone the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Ben Newton has completed his course obtaining the highest possible starred Distinction grade in his Extended Diploma in Sport & Exercise Science.

In addition to that he has captained the first team of the Norwich City Football Programme and completed an Extended Project Qualification.

He is planning to take up a place to study Sports Science in September.

Also achieving top grades was Alethea Mack who has already commenced a higher-level apprenticeship having achieved A Level grades including an A*.

Top grades, too, to Justyna Grajner whose A grade in Art has landed her a place to study Architecture at Loughborough University.

Jack Berriman leaves with outstanding achievements in Criminology, Business and Accounting.

And Molly Lloyd-Houghton whose Distinction grades in Health & Social Care have prepared her for the next phase of her life studying and training to become a primary school teacher.

Simon Warburton, Principal at Ely College, added: “It is a pleasure to be celebrating with our staff and students.

“The results are a real testament of their resilience throughout this period, and all students and our amazing staff should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Following the Government’s decision to cancel exams again this summer, students’ results were based on teacher assessments.

These were assessed by the pupils’ performance in mock examinations and coursework, as well as attainment throughout their A Level and Level 3 course.