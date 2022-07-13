News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
All of college’s International Baccalaureate students pass programme

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM July 13, 2022
Impington International College's average point score this year was 36, five points higher than the global average of 31.

100 per cent of International Baccalaureate (IB) students at Impington International College have passed their diploma programme. 

35 per cent of students attained 40 points or more which is equivalent to four A*s at A Level. 

The college’s average point score this year was 36, five points higher than the global average of 31. 

Head of the sixth form’s diploma programme, Bronwyn Wilson, said: “We are beyond thrilled for our students who have received their results. 

“This is the first cohort who have taken full examinations since the pandemic, and their hard work and determination to succeed and achieve their goals has paid off.” 

Triplets (L – R), Greg, Milo and Louie achieved triple success

Triplets (L – R), Greg, Milo and Louie achieved triple success, with two of them heading to University of Birmingham and one to Oxford. - Credit: Impington International College

The top scorer Caroline achieved 44 points out of 45, while triplet students Greg, Louie and Milo achieved triple success with two of them heading to University of Birmingham and one to Oxford. 

Greg said: “An IB education enables you to study multiple subjects and specialise later, so you become more holistic in your intellectual capabilities. 

“I’d highly recommend and IB education for any student.” 

Education News
Ely News

