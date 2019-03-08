Gallery
Editor hands out nearly £13,000 to 18 charities and organisations in Ely as City Council reaps dividend from shared equity housing scheme
PUBLISHED: 16:35 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 21 October 2019
18 local organisations and charities were handed cheques totally nearly £13,000 after the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse held his civic service at St Mary's on Sunday. Kathryn Rowland organised the choirs for the music and the cheques were presented by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy on behalf of the council. Picture; LAUREN ROUSE
A decision made by City of Ely Council a quarter of a century ago was recalled on Sunday when grants totalling nearly £13,000 were handed out to local charities and voluntary groups.
The money is raised through an investment the council made in a shared equity housing scheme that provided 54 affordable homes.
This year Mayor Mike Rouse invited Ely Standard John Elworthy to hand out the grants to 18 local organisations following a civic service at St Mary's.
Mayor Rouse reminded guests that over £250,000 has been given out locally from a scheme that was very much an initiative of former mayor Brian Ashton, He was among guests at the ceremony, and handed out the grants in 2018.
Mayor Rouse described Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy a "great champion of our community" and praised him for 'bucking the trend' in local print journalism by reviving the fortunes of the city's local paper.
"It reflects and reports on what is happening in our local area - and it's a lot I can assure," he said.
Those receiving cheques were
All in Sound £750) who support music for those with dementia
Babylon Arts (£750) to help with a community project
Cambs Artistic Roller Skating Club (£750) to support young skaters
EARTH (£860) for work at Larkfield with adults with learning disabilities
East Cambs Arts Festival (£575) to help find a carnival
East Cambs Neighbourhood Watch (£300) for additional signs
Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group (£500) to supporting singing and music
Ely City Football Club (£1,500) to help fund refurbishment work
Ely Museum (£2,000) part of an annual grant
Ely Perspective Ltd £240) for rail station heritage project
Ely Youth Choir (£350) to support work with children with special needs
Highfield Ely Academy (£750) to help with improvement works on the school hall
Magpas Air Ambulance (£500) to buy pain relief drugs
Prickwillow Village Council (£120) to help buy a defibrillator
Spectrum Cambridge (£500) to help fund Christmas party in Ely for 60 children
Stuntney Village Council (£250) to help with newsletter and hire of social club
Talking FreEly (£500) in recognition of their support for mental health
Voluntary and Community Action (£750) to support vehicle running costs
