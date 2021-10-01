Ed’s 50-mile run on World Mental Health Day
- Credit: Ed Tuffnell
A Cambridgeshire psychotherapist is running 50 miles on World Mental Health Day (October 10) to raise funds for counselling costs.
Ed Tuffnell from Cambridge is aiming to complete the equivalent of nearly two marathons in less than 12 hours.
He will run from Kings Lynn to Cambridge.
He hopes to raise as much money as possible for low-cost counselling at Cambridge Counselling Service, where he works.
“I’ve been training for months now so completing the 50 miles will be such an achievement for me,” said Ed.
“Knowing the money I raise will help people in financial need get access to counselling support that could transform their lives, will spur me on all the way.”
Mark Gawlinski, joint service manager at Cambridge Counselling Service said: “This fund-raising will help get lots of people’s lives back on track."
To support Ed, visit his GoFundMe page.
