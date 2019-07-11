Advanced search

Rejuvenate your wardrobe at eco-friendly clothes swap event in Ely

11 July, 2019 - 12:23
Rejuvenate your wardrobe at eco-friendly clothes swap event in Ely. Prospects Trust manager Tom is getting ready for the event. Picture: PROSPECTS TRUST

A fundraising event showcasing local businesses, eco products and a clothes swap will take place in Ely.

The Big Green Swish will be hosted by the Prospects Trust Unwrapped who is set to open its GREENgrocery, farm food servery and refill larder in the city this September. The 'swishing ' will be held in the recently converted store front and community room at Lighthouse Ely at 13 Lynn Road.

The event welcomes previous swishers and new people who wish to trade their clothes, rejuvenate their wardrobes and do their bit for the environment.

Stalls will be in the main hall with clothes rails for the swish dotted around the new unwrapped shop.

Ruth Buckley, the Ely Swish Co-ordinator, said: "Swishing is an exchange of those pretty, classic and barely worn items we all have hiding in our wardrobes and finding something new instead.

"Clothes swapping gives you all the excitement of something new to you to wear while taking an eco-step forward to avoid throw away fashion."

Doors open at 7pm on July 19, with homemade cakes and bakes, refreshments and a raffle.

When items are checked in, a points system will be in place according to what has been brought in and a 'swicket' will be stamped in multiples of 10 points.

The points system is as follows: 10 points for high street names, 20 for premium high street and up to 50 points for outfits, suits, evening dresses and designer items.

An entrance fee of £5 will be donated (minus booking fees) to Prospects Trust, who are a registered charity, and Eco Ely to create a programme of other events.

For more event details please visit: https://www.facebook.com/EcoEly/

Swishing tickets can be purchased online: https://elysbiggreenswish2019.eventbrite.co.uk

