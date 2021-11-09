News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Eco Christmas market will be a first for Ely

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:44 AM November 9, 2021
FRESH. co-founders Alice Loombe and Sara Ford

Ely is set to host its first-ever eco Christmas market at FRESH. studios on Broad Street on November 27. Co-founders Alice Loombe and Sara Ford are pictured. - Credit: Trish Wilkinson

Ely is set to host its first-ever eco Christmas market later this month - and a new plant-based cafe will be opened on the same day.

The Green Festive Fair, which is being held at FRESH. on Broad Street on Saturday November 27 from 10am to 4pm, will also be the launch of Revive Coffee Co.

Showcasing more than 20 locally-made, sustainable gifts, house plants, artwork, illustrations, stationary, candles, cards and retreat experiences will be among the eco-friendly products for sale.

There will also be vegan food from The Wandering Yak and a hot toddy or mulled wine from the GinJamBar as well as live music.

The team at FRESH. say they are on a mission to bring more eco-friendly products and general awareness into the Ely community.

Sara Ford, one of the co-founders, said: “Everyone is making a difference in their day-to-day lives with travel, diet, recycling and generally choosing more eco-conscious options but sometimes Christmas can get forgotten about.

“As consumers, we go a bit mad with ordering tonnes of stuff in our excitement without giving much thought to where it came from or how it was made.

"One of FRESH.’s core values is sustainability so it was a no-brainer for us to go with an eco theme for our first ever Christmas fair."

Co-founder Alice Loombe added: “We have hand-picked every single one of our stallholders.

"These are local people who take such pride and care in what they do.

"It makes so much sense to be spending your money with our friends and neighbours rather than huge corporations.


