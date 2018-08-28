Advanced search

Business women’s group celebrates its first birthday in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:42 30 January 2019

East Anglian Women In Business one year anniversary in Ely. Picture: EAWB

Archant

An Ely group of business women who meet for advice, support and chat celebrated their one year anniversary.

East Anglian Women in Business (EAWIB) networking group marked the occasion with cake and conversation.

The group was created by Sarah Fairbrother, Ward Gethin Archer director and family law solicitor, to provide a forum where business women can meet, interact and support each other in developing their businesses and careers.

Sarah said: “I am thrilled that the Ely group is well established and look forward to the next year of East Anglian Women in Business.

“The meetings are a great platform for women to network and to exchange ideas and knowledge.

“Any women interested in joining a meeting should come along, new members are always welcome.”

Sarah said that outside of Cambridge and Norwich there were very few networking opportunities in smaller towns.

“From the outset, the aim has been to enable women to form strong links with other local women in an informal and friendly setting.

“There has been a great response from business women in the Ely area, with the networking group attended by a range of local businesses,” she said.

The monthly meetings are free to attend with refreshments provided by sponsors, Ward Gethin Archer solicitors and Grow Your Business accountants.

The meetings follow the same format each month, with everyone given the chance to introduce themselves and explain what it is they do.

“There is a speaker, sometimes someone from the EAWIB group, followed by the opportunity to network.

“Unlike many networking groups, there are no membership fees, no requirements to give referrals and no minimum number of meetings that you must attend,” Sarah added.

The timing is designed to accommodate the commitments that women often have in the early mornings and evenings.

• The next meeting is on Tuesday February 5 from 10.30am until 12 noon at the Almonry Restaurant and Tea Rooms in Ely.

• In addition to Ely, other EAWIB networking groups run in King’s Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham and Dereham.

• Anyone wishing to attend the meetings should visit www.eawib.co.uk to register online and to find out more.

