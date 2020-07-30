Advanced search

Video

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

PUBLISHED: 14:31 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 30 July 2020

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Archant

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOKPoets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

Siam Seasons LTD: 39-41, Market Street, CB7 4LZ

Sylhet: 35-37, Market Street, CB7 4LZ

Julia’s Tea Rooms Limited: 16-18, High Street, CB7 4JU

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOKPoets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Costa Coffee: 10 Market Street, CB7 4PB

The Old Fire Engine House: 25 St. Marys Street, CB7 4ER

The Almonry Restaurant Ely: The Almonry, High Street, CB7 4JU

Poets House Hotel: 46 St. Marys Street, CB7 4EY

Ely’s Old Fire Engine HouseEly’s Old Fire Engine House

Daybreaks Cafe: 14 Forehill, CB7 4AF

The Prince Albert: 62 Silver Street, CB7 4JF

Le Spice: 26 Forehill, CB7 4AF

Riverside Bar & Kitchen: The Maltings, Ship Lane, CB7 4BB

Peacocks Tearoom: 65 Waterside, CB7 4AU

Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOKCustomers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK

MORE: 9 great pubs in Ely to drink a real ale in

The Cutter Inn: 42 Annesdale, CB7 4BN

Costa Coffee: Ely Leisure Villiage, Downham Road, CB6 2WH

Arbuckles: 4 Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2FE

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBEArbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

KFC Ely - Leisure Village: Unit 6, Ely, Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH

McDonald’s: Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH

The Old Hall: The Old Hall, Soham Road, CB7 5TR

MORE: 9 great Ely beer gardens

• Apex Coffee Ltd: 108 Lancaster Way Business Park, CB6 3NX

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBEArbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

• The Village Inn: 80 Main Street, Witchford, CB6 2HQ

• The Red Lion: 47 High Street, Stretham, CB6 3LD

• Swan on the River: 1 Sandhill, Littleport CB6 1NT

• Habis: 23 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH

The Old Hall in ElyThe Old Hall in Ely

• The Copper Cup: 3 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH

• Station Cafe: 14b, Station Road, Littleport CB6 1QE

• Clare’s Kitchen: Camel Road, Littleport, CB6 1EW

• Little Downham Anchor: 25 Main Street, Little Downham, CB6 2ST

• Gloof: 9 Churchgate Street, CB7 5DS

Peacocks Tearooms in ElyPeacocks Tearooms in Ely

• The Anchor: 63 North Street, Burwell, CB25 0BA

• The Five Bells: 44 High Street, Burwell, CB25 0HD

• The Dyke’s End: 8 Fair Green, Reach, CB25 0JD

MORE: 6 of the finest brunch spots around Ely

The Swan on the River in LittleportThe Swan on the River in Littleport

The Maids Head: 12 High Street, Wicken, CB7 5XR

The Cherry Tree: 66 Fordham Road, Soham, CB7 5AH

The Red Lion: 17 High Street, Soham, CB7 5HA

Simpson’s Nurseries Coffee Shop: 42 Station Road, Fordham, CB7 5LW

The White Pheasant: 21 Market Street, Fordham, CB7 5LQ

The Village Inn at WitchfordThe Village Inn at Witchford

The Chequers: 58-62 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5JT

Linhs Restaurant: 48 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5NG

If we have missed you out, please do let us know by emailing ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Ely Cathedral has 250 visitors in just one day after four months of closure - the Almonry restaurant is back too

More than 250 people visited Ely Cathedral on Wednesday (July 29) as it reopened after more than 130 days of closure. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL/TWITTER

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Police urge vigilance following dog thefts

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team has spoken out about the dog theft Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook