Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August
PUBLISHED: 14:31 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 30 July 2020
Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?
The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.
Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.
• Siam Seasons LTD: 39-41, Market Street, CB7 4LZ
• Sylhet: 35-37, Market Street, CB7 4LZ
• Julia’s Tea Rooms Limited: 16-18, High Street, CB7 4JU
• Costa Coffee: 10 Market Street, CB7 4PB
• The Old Fire Engine House: 25 St. Marys Street, CB7 4ER
• The Almonry Restaurant Ely: The Almonry, High Street, CB7 4JU
• Poets House Hotel: 46 St. Marys Street, CB7 4EY
• Daybreaks Cafe: 14 Forehill, CB7 4AF
• The Prince Albert: 62 Silver Street, CB7 4JF
• Le Spice: 26 Forehill, CB7 4AF
• Riverside Bar & Kitchen: The Maltings, Ship Lane, CB7 4BB
• Peacocks Tearoom: 65 Waterside, CB7 4AU
• The Cutter Inn: 42 Annesdale, CB7 4BN
• Costa Coffee: Ely Leisure Villiage, Downham Road, CB6 2WH
• Arbuckles: 4 Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2FE
• KFC Ely - Leisure Village: Unit 6, Ely, Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH
• McDonald’s: Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH
• The Old Hall: The Old Hall, Soham Road, CB7 5TR
• Apex Coffee Ltd: 108 Lancaster Way Business Park, CB6 3NX
• The Village Inn: 80 Main Street, Witchford, CB6 2HQ
• The Red Lion: 47 High Street, Stretham, CB6 3LD
• Swan on the River: 1 Sandhill, Littleport CB6 1NT
• Habis: 23 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH
• The Copper Cup: 3 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH
• Station Cafe: 14b, Station Road, Littleport CB6 1QE
• Clare’s Kitchen: Camel Road, Littleport, CB6 1EW
• Little Downham Anchor: 25 Main Street, Little Downham, CB6 2ST
• Gloof: 9 Churchgate Street, CB7 5DS
• The Anchor: 63 North Street, Burwell, CB25 0BA
• The Five Bells: 44 High Street, Burwell, CB25 0HD
• The Dyke’s End: 8 Fair Green, Reach, CB25 0JD
• The Maids Head: 12 High Street, Wicken, CB7 5XR
• The Cherry Tree: 66 Fordham Road, Soham, CB7 5AH
• The Red Lion: 17 High Street, Soham, CB7 5HA
• Simpson’s Nurseries Coffee Shop: 42 Station Road, Fordham, CB7 5LW
• The White Pheasant: 21 Market Street, Fordham, CB7 5LQ
• The Chequers: 58-62 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5JT
• Linhs Restaurant: 48 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5NG
If we have missed you out, please do let us know by emailing ben.jolley@archant.co.uk
