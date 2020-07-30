Video

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite? Archant

Dozens of restaurants, pubs and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative - but is your favourite on the list?

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

The scheme runs from August 3-31 and will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.

Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner).

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

• Siam Seasons LTD: 39-41, Market Street, CB7 4LZ

• Sylhet: 35-37, Market Street, CB7 4LZ

• Julia’s Tea Rooms Limited: 16-18, High Street, CB7 4JU

• Costa Coffee: 10 Market Street, CB7 4PB

• The Old Fire Engine House: 25 St. Marys Street, CB7 4ER

• The Almonry Restaurant Ely: The Almonry, High Street, CB7 4JU

• Poets House Hotel: 46 St. Marys Street, CB7 4EY

Ely’s Old Fire Engine House Ely’s Old Fire Engine House

• Daybreaks Cafe: 14 Forehill, CB7 4AF

• The Prince Albert: 62 Silver Street, CB7 4JF

• Le Spice: 26 Forehill, CB7 4AF

• Riverside Bar & Kitchen: The Maltings, Ship Lane, CB7 4BB

• Peacocks Tearoom: 65 Waterside, CB7 4AU

Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK

• The Cutter Inn: 42 Annesdale, CB7 4BN

• Costa Coffee: Ely Leisure Villiage, Downham Road, CB6 2WH

• Arbuckles: 4 Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2FE

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

• KFC Ely - Leisure Village: Unit 6, Ely, Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH

• McDonald’s: Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, CB6 2SH

• The Old Hall: The Old Hall, Soham Road, CB7 5TR

• Apex Coffee Ltd: 108 Lancaster Way Business Park, CB6 3NX

• The Village Inn: 80 Main Street, Witchford, CB6 2HQ

• The Red Lion: 47 High Street, Stretham, CB6 3LD

• Swan on the River: 1 Sandhill, Littleport CB6 1NT

• Habis: 23 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH

The Old Hall in Ely The Old Hall in Ely

• The Copper Cup: 3 Main Street, Littleport, CB6 1PH

• Station Cafe: 14b, Station Road, Littleport CB6 1QE

• Clare’s Kitchen: Camel Road, Littleport, CB6 1EW

• Little Downham Anchor: 25 Main Street, Little Downham, CB6 2ST

• Gloof: 9 Churchgate Street, CB7 5DS

Peacocks Tearooms in Ely Peacocks Tearooms in Ely

• The Anchor: 63 North Street, Burwell, CB25 0BA

• The Five Bells: 44 High Street, Burwell, CB25 0HD

• The Dyke’s End: 8 Fair Green, Reach, CB25 0JD

The Swan on the River in Littleport The Swan on the River in Littleport

• The Maids Head: 12 High Street, Wicken, CB7 5XR

• The Cherry Tree: 66 Fordham Road, Soham, CB7 5AH

• The Red Lion: 17 High Street, Soham, CB7 5HA

• Simpson’s Nurseries Coffee Shop: 42 Station Road, Fordham, CB7 5LW

• The White Pheasant: 21 Market Street, Fordham, CB7 5LQ

The Village Inn at Witchford The Village Inn at Witchford

• The Chequers: 58-62 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5JT

• Linhs Restaurant: 48 Carter Street, Fordham, CB7 5NG

If we have missed you out, please do let us know by emailing ben.jolley@archant.co.uk