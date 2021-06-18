Published: 10:19 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM June 18, 2021

Last chance to book your Covid-19 vaccination at several East Cambs surgeries. - Credit: ST MARYS SURGERY FACAEBOOK

Everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

If you are under 40, you will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and you will be invited for your second dose in around eight weeks’ time.

Astra-Zeneca clinics are continuing for over 40’s for first and second doses and are also being given at an eight-week interval.

If you have not yet been invited please contact your surgery to book for your vaccine now.

Book now if you are registered with any of the following surgeries:

· Burwell Surgery

· Cathedral Medical Centre, Ely

· Haddenham Surgery

· St George’s Medical Centre, Littleport

· St Mary’s Surgery Ely

· Staploe Medical Centre, Soham.

This is a final call for anyone who hasn’t yet had one or both vaccinations.

Our clinics in Ely and Soham were one of the first vaccination centres in the Cambridge and Peterborough area to be set up in December last year.

We have had an amazing team of volunteers, current and retired members of surgery staff from all six practices.

They have all put in extra hours during the week, evenings and weekends and it has been inspiring to have been part of this campaign.

We have been making amazing progress and, as a result, we hope to complete the vaccination programme for our area by mid-August.

After this time we may not get vaccine deliveries and you may need to travel further afield to mass vaccination sites for your second vaccination.

You can also book to have your jabs at one of the mass vaccination sites.

If you’ve received a text message or a letter, follow the link or instructions and book that way.

There are a number of sites in our wider area supporting the vaccine roll out.

Please do contact your surgery to be booked in, or if you do not wish to have the free lifesaving vaccination, do let your surgery know, so we can record your choice.

Join the 66,000+ other people in our area who have been vaccinated.

Not only will you help protect yourself from possible very serious illness, you will help keep safe your family, friends and wider community.

Don’t forget it takes a couple of weeks for your immunity to build up, so it is important to keep going with the national COVID guidance.

Be aware of social distancing, wear your facemask and continue to practice good hand hygiene.

Vaccines save lives!

Ely North & South Primary Care Network