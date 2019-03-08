Prickwillow phone box opens its doors to a delightful Easter mini exhibition provided by the Ladybird class of Ely primary school

It may have given up its original use some years ago but an East Cambridgeshire phone box retains a strong community use as a mini art gallery.

Prickwillow phone box has a new mini exhibition for spring provided by the Ladybird class at Isle of Ely Primary School who have had the pleasure in transforming the phone box this month.

The theme for their display is Easter and the phone box is full of bright colours in keeping with the season. They’ve also been very busy with paints and crafts at the ready, making eggs, rabbits and spring flowers.

With the help of their class teacher Mrs Chambers the Easter Bunny has a new spring home and is ready for all those Easter deliveries.

It’s a delightful transformation and already many passers by – not to mention family members and other teachers – have stopped to enjoy the transformation that Ladybird Class has brought about.

The phone box has been staging mini exhibitions for nine years since the local council bought it for just £1 from BT with the only restriction that it was not moved.