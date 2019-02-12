LETTER ‘To paraphrase Mr Churchill, how can so much, be paid to so few, for so little?’

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

It would seem that John Hill, chief executive of East Cambridgeshire District Council, is receiving a nice little top up to his, already, hefty pay package, to reward him, no doubt, for drawing up a “hit-list” for Mayor Palmer.

That hit list of course features staff heading for the chop at the combined authority (or to be put it in local government parlance - a restructure).

In the meantime, Mr Hill appears to still be receiving his full time pay, and holiday entitlement whilst working part time for ECDC. If this isn’t the case, why are the two other ECDC directors receiving additional payments, if not for picking up some of Mr Hill’s workload?

The recent embarrassing position, reported in the Ely Standard, of the council failing to produce a local plan which meets the pressing housing needs of the district, would appear to indicate that ECDC’s management team, as a whole, are under-performing and should not be rewarded with extra pay.

Or could it be that the Conservative led council’s preferred stance, of favouring development under the CLT system (which effectively keeps the council’s trading company in business) is the real reason why they have taken their bat and ball home and reverted to a local plan devised in 2015?

To paraphrase Mr Churchill, how can so much, be paid to so few, for so little?

L Ward

Ely