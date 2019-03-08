East Cambs Council identifies the 'at risk' streets where it's no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been 'red flagged' by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Forty eight homes - in Burwell and Ely - have been identified as needing to improve their roads if council refuse collections are to continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Cambridgeshire District Council identified the 'at risk' homes during a survey to consider collections from private and unadopted roads.

Spring Close and The Leys, Burwell and Upherds Lane, Ely, are the roads affected.

"The properties have been awarded a red rating posing a major risk to both vehicles and employees and require substantial remedial work to continue collections," says James Khan, head of Street Scene.

In his report to this month's operational services committee he says both the council and its trading arm East Cambs Street Scene will work with residents and help them through the process to get the roads up to scratch.

The council identified 2,249 properties on private and unadopted roads.

Out of these there are 716 are owned by housing associations, 170 are located on studs and 462 properties are located on sites which are under managing agents or park homes.

Of the 2,249 properties identified, 111 were determined as currently presenting their waste on an adopted highway.

You may also want to watch:

"These properties have been removed from the list and do not require any further work at this time," says Mr Khan.

A further 1,811 have been awarded a green rating and do not require any remedial work. These properties will only be required to sign an indemnity.

And 279 homes have been awarded an amber rating of which 30 are under the responsibility of a management agency.

These roads require minimal remedial work or have been highlighted as having an issue that could cause problems if not monitored and managed accordingly in the future.

"This information will be communicated to the affected residents to ensure they are aware that work may be required in the future to continue collections," says Mr Khan.

The council currently provides a collection point for waste and recycling receptacles at the edge of a property, where it meets the public highway although

collections have continued to be made to properties located on private and unadopted roads.

"This can present a health and safety risk to the waste crews and the public as well as cause substantial damage to council vehicles," says Mr Khan.

The council says it could be left exposed to possible insurance claims from damage caused as a direct result of accessing private and unadopted roads in poor condition.