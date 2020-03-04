Advanced search

Have your say on how East Cambs Council can 'get a better deal on alternative forms of transport'

PUBLISHED: 12:40 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 04 March 2020

Improving cycle routes, footpaths and bus services are the aims of a six-week consultation which opens on Monday March 9 and aims to “get a better deal on alternative forms of transport” for East Cambridgeshire. In October 2019 The 'Ely Zipper' bus service was improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive

Improving cycle routes, footpaths and bus services are the aims of a consultation which opens on Monday (March 9) and aims to "get a better deal on alternative forms of transport" for East Cambridgeshire.

The survey, which runs until Sunday April 19, is asking drivers, walkers, horse riders, hiking groups, cyclists, parish councils, businesses and bus users how local transport can be improved.

The council says it is "looking to identify bus routes that can, over time, attract sufficient ridership to make them viable and to present a business case to the Combined Authority as it makes decisions about the future of bus services across the county".

The council has also developed a map of cycling and walking infrastructure which, it says, "will form part of an overall strategy to try to secure improvements to cycle and footpaths over time as and when funding becomes available."

Councillor David Brown, chairman of ECDC's finance and assets committee, said: "We are determined to get a better deal on alternative forms of transport for our district.

"The more responses we get, the better the case we can make for funding, so I urge everyone to have their say."

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, added: "Bus services are not in the remit of the district council, but we want a better deal for our residents, and we will be working hard to prove our case to the Combined Authority.

"Central Government and the Combined Authority are prioritising alternatives to the car in their transport strategies and so are we.

"We therefore need to develop a comprehensive cycling and walking strategy so we can bid for funding as money becomes available.

"We are interested in hearing from everyone, drivers, walkers, horse riders and cyclists, bus service and taxi users.

"We would also like to hear the views of hiking groups, cycling groups, parish councils, businesses, and schools who walk or cycle as part of their daily work or for pleasure."

The survey was approved by members of ECDC's finance and assets committee on February 6.

A questionnaire will be sent to every household in the district in the first week of the launch so all residents can have their say on the routes that are most important to them.

Residents can also complete the survey online - via www.eastcambs.gov.uk/buscyclewalk All completed questionnaires need to be returned to the council by Sunday April 19.

Hard copy questionnaires can be returned to the district council offices in Ely or placed in one of 30 drop boxes - the full list of locations is printed on the questionnaire.

To find out more about the consultation e-mail buscyclewalk@eastcambs.gov.uk or call 01353 665555.

