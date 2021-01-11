Published: 12:54 PM January 11, 2021

Last stretch of green land going into Soham from the south BP roundabout - Credit: DIANA DONALD

Say no more - this is the last stretch of green land going into Soham from the south BP roundabout.

I wonder if anyone from the planning department or the planning committee ever drives through Soham, Fordham, Isleham and Ely and feels some concern about the decisions being taken?

Is this about the income derived from each property? If so, where is it being spent?

Ely Standard reader Diana Donald is concerned that too much of Soham's green land is being built on. - Credit: DIANA DONALD

Certainly not on infrastructure, as nothing has been done.

Climate change concerns? What a farce - given more homes, more cars and more flooding?

This is all on green site land while brown site land is ignored. To my mind it is beyond wicked.

DIANA DONALD, Soham



